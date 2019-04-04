Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Washington on April 4, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on NATO members to “stand together” and confront evolving threats, even as resentments old and new flared at a meeting of alliance diplomats Thursday in Washington.

The gathering of 30 foreign ministers at the State Department focused on threats from Russia and China. Among the challenges, Pompeo said, are “things not solved by more troops being on the ground” — including cyber attacks and hybrid warfare.

In his opening remarks and comments to reporters at the end of the meeting, Pompeo returned to the theme of defense budgets, saying that all members need to boost their spending. He rejected what he called “tired arguments” from leaders who say that their voters will not support it.

“It’s important for them to make the case to their citizenry why collective deterrence is necessary,” he said.

U.S. officials have slammed Germany in recent days over its defense spending.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas responded by citing his country’s history in World War II.

“Instead of only talking about ability or willingness to honor commitments with the alliance, we should also make one thing clear,” he said. “NATO may be a security alliance, but above all, it's an alliance of values, and it has a political function.”

Pompeo also found himself in a spat with Turkey over conflicting accounts of his meeting Wednesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The State Department said in a statement that Pompeo had warned of the “potentially devastating consequences” if Turkey sends forces against Kurds in northeast Syria and expressed “concerns” about Turkey’s plans to purchase the S-400 air defense missile system from Russia.

But Turkey accused the State Department of lying. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the statement “not only fails to reflect the content of the meeting, but also contains matters that were not even raised during said meeting.”

Asked about it Thursday, Pompeo said he had reread the State Department account and pronounced it “spot on.”

The Trump administration has threatened to halt delivery of the F-35 fighter jet over the transaction.

A Pentagon spokesman, Charles Summers, told reporters that the U.S. government considers Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 system highly problematic but declined to say if officials thought it should impact Turkey’s NATO membership.

“There’s great opportunities for the United States and Turkey to work closer together,” Pompeo said at a news conference. “I had a good long conversation with the Turkish foreign minister yesterday and I'm very confident we'll find a path forward.”

Meanwhile, a source of tension between Canada and the Trump administration also resurfaced at the meeting. Speaking to reporters, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland dismissed as “absurd” and “groundless” Washington’s decision last year to label Canada a national security threat, requiring steel tariffs.

Freeland has said she will travel to France to join a Group of Seven countries whose top diplomats are meeting this weekend to address global security challenges. Pompeo is skipping the session, dispatching Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to head the U.S. delegation.