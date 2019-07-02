A decorated Navy SEAL was acquitted Tuesday of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017.

The verdict was met with an outpouring of emotion as the military jury also cleared Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of attempted murder in the shootings of two civilians and all other charges except for posing for photos with the body of the dead captive.

The case exposed a generational conflict within the ranks of the elite group, and the outcome dealt a major blow to one of the military’s most high-profile war crimes cases.

“Suffice it to say this is a huge victory,” defense lawyer Marc Mukasey said outside court. “It’s a huge weight off the Gallaghers.”

Gallagher, dressed in a white uniform sporting a chest full of medals, told reporters outside court that he was “happy and grateful.”

He declined to address questions about his SEAL team. His lawyers said he might talk after the jury decides his sentence, which could happen as early as Wednesday.

Defense lawyers said Gallagher was framed by junior disgruntled platoon members who fabricated the allegations to oust their chief. They said there was no physical evidence to support the allegations because no corpse was ever recovered and examined by a pathologist.

The prosecution said Gallagher was incriminated by his own text messages and photos, including one of him holding the dead militant up by the hair and clutching a knife in his other hand.

“Got him with my hunting knife,” Gallagher wrote in a text with the photo.

The defense said it was just gallows humor and pointed out that almost all platoon members who testified against him also posed with the corpse.

Gallagher’s family championed a “Free Eddie” campaign that won the support of dozens of congressional Republicans who brought the case to the attention of President Trump.

Trump had Gallagher moved from the brig to more favorable confinement at a Navy hospital this spring and was reportedly considering a pardon for him.

Gallagher could face up to four months’ imprisonment for the one conviction along with a reduction in rank, forfeiture of two-thirds of his pay and a reprimand.

Having already served nearly seven months in jail awaiting trial, defense lawyers said they expected the same jury would free him.

Gallagher, 40, a 19-year veteran deployed eight times, did not take the stand.

The jury of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, were mostly seasoned combat veterans who served in Iraq, and several had lost friends in war. They deliberated for less than eight hours over two days.

They had to weigh whether Gallagher fatally stabbed the war prisoner on May 3, 2017, as a kind of trophy kill or was the victim of allegations fabricated to prevent him from being awarded a Silver Star and being promoted.

Gallagher was also charged with attempted murder in the shootings of two civilians — an old man and a young girl — and four other charges: unlawfully discharging his firearm by shooting at noncombatants, impeding an investigation by discouraging platoon members from reporting his criminal actions, retaliating against those who did, and wrongfully posing with a casualty.

The two-week trial included testimony from nearly a dozen SEALs, including Special Operator Corey Scott, a medic like Gallagher, who told the court that he saw the chief stab the militant in the neck but stunned the court when he said he was the one who ultimately killed the prisoner by plugging his breathing tube with his thumb as an act of mercy.

Seven SEALs said Gallagher unexpectedly stabbed the captive moments after he and the other medics treated the detainee, who was wounded in an airstrike that morning outside Mosul. In addition to Scott, one other SEAL said he saw Gallagher plunge his knife into the prisoner’s neck.