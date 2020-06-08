KNCA says all cross-border communication lines will be cut off at Tuesday noon.
In recent days, North Korea has increasingly expressed its anger over the leafleting by threatening to permanently shut down a liaison office with South Korea and a jointly run factory park, as well as nullify a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement.
The North Korean threats came amid a prolonged deadlock in its broader nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.
