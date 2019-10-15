It was unclear whether the Dunns would meet with the president, but family spokesman Radd Seiger said in a tweet that he was “looking forward to getting further answers” about Harry Dunn’s death.

Dunn’s parents have taken their case directly to U.S. audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the diplomat’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, to return to Britain.

The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base.

President Donald Trump last week called it “a terrible accident” and said he planned to intervene and potentially arrange a meeting between the Dunns and Sacoolas.

