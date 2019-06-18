In this May 2018 photo, Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington after a hearing. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been moved from a minimum security prison near Scranton, Pa., to the federal correction center in Manhattan that recently housed the notorious Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo,” federal records show.

The move to the Metropolitan Correctional Center In New York City comes as Manafort is expected to appear in court there on state mortgage fraud charges. He had been serving time for federal crimes at the minimum security prison camp at the U.S. Penitentiary at Canaan Township in Pennsylvania.

Manafort drew special attention during special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of possible coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign for his business ties involving Ukraine and contacts with people connected to Russia.

He was ultimately charged with offenses related only to his Ukraine work — not for a conspiracy with Russia. He was convicted in August of tax- and bank-fraud charges after a weeks-long trial in federal court in Virginia, and he later pleaded guilty in a separate case in federal court in D.C.

Although Manafort admitted wrongdoing and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, prosecutors accused him of lying even after that. He was ultimately sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison across both cases. Then, in March, he was indicted by a state grand jury in New York for mortgage fraud — a case that was viewed by some analysts as a safeguard in case Trump sought to pardon him for the federal crimes. The president cannot issue a pardon for state offenses.

When the New York charges were announced, Trump said a pardon for Manafort was “not something that’s right now on my mind,” but he added, “I do feel badly for Paul Manafort, that I can tell you.” Manafort’s attorneys are likely to argue that the state case is a form of double jeopardy, because the mortgage fraud stems from the same conduct that led to the federal case against Manafort.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center, which houses about 800 inmates, has been home to its share of high-profile inmates, including Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Bernie Madoff, who was convicted of orchestrating the biggest Ponzi scheme in history. The specific details of Manafort's detention there could not immediately be learned. Justice Department and prison officials did not immediately return messages late Monday and early Tuesday.