But Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, denied in a statement that Pence spoke to Sondland “about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” referencing the gas company where Joe Biden’s son Hunter served on the board.

AD

Short added that Sondland was “never alone” with Pence during the Sept. 1 trip to Poland.

AD

“This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened,” Short said.

The House impeachment inquiry focuses significantly on allegations that President Donald Trump sought investigations of Biden and his son — and the discredited idea that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election — in return for the badly needed military aid as well as a White House visit. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

Pence aides have previously maintained that the vice president was unaware of efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to release a statement announcing investigations. And Pence has said no such push came up during his September meeting with Zelenskiy in Warsaw, even as the leaders discussed the U.S. military aid that was under review.

AD

Pence press secretary Katie Waldman said Pence also was unaware of the “brief pull-aside conversation” that Sondland reported having with a top aide to Zelenskiy following the Pence-Zelenskiy meeting. Sondland has said he told Andriy Yermak that the “resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD