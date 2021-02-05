By Associated PressFeb. 5, 2021 at 4:14 p.m. UTCWASHINGTON — Pentagon approves deployment of 1,000 active duty troops to help deliver COVID-19 shots, first to California next week.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy