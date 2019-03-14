Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee on March 14, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan said the Pentagon would not demand that countries with U.S. troops stationed on their territory pay the full cost of hosting those forces, plus 50 percent more for the privilege, a formula that President Trump has floated in private discussions with aides as a way to push allies to pay more for their defense.

Shanahan, in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, said reports that the administration was taking that approach were erroneous, a statement that could bring relief to allies such as Germany, Japan and South Korea, which host significant contingents of American troops.

“We won’t do cost plus 50 percent,” Shanahan said.

“So those reports in the press, all over the press, are incorrect?” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) asked.

“They’re erroneous,” Shanahan answered. “We’re not going to run a business, and we’re not going to run a charity. The important part is that people pay their fair share, and payment comes in lots of different forms . . . but it is not about cost plus 50 percent.”

Though Shanahan ruled out that the Pentagon would take that approach, there is little doubt that the phrase has been circulating within the administration. U.S. officials have mentioned Trump’s “cost plus 50” formulation to at least one country in a formal negotiation setting, according to people familiar with the matter, and one of Shanahan’s subordinates said in testimony this week that while it had not come up in Pentagon discussions with European allies, the “rhetoric came from conversations from the Pacific.”

The notion has rattled both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, who broadly support Trump’s effort to push European and Asian allies to pay more for their defense but worry that his obsession with cost is alienating long-standing U.S. partners across the globe in a way that benefits both Russia and China.

Sullivan said during the hearing that the “cost plus 50” approach risked driving allies away in a way that Russian President Vladi­mir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping “are probably cheering right now.” He asked Shanahan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. to confirm that Moscow and Beijing have long sought to break the commitment between Washington and its allies.

“It has been a very consistent pattern of behavior to split us from our allies and more specifically to create doubt in the minds of our allies that we can meet our alliance commitments,” Dunford said.

Shanahan also said both China and Russia had followed that strategy.