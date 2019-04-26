Soldiers from the Kentucky-based 19th Engineer Battalion installed barbed wire fences on the banks of the Rio Grande in Laredo, Tex., in November. (Thomas Watkins/AFP/Getty Images)

The Pentagon is preparing to approve a loosening of rules that bar troops from interacting with migrants entering the United States, expanding the military’s involvement in President Trump’s operation along the southern border.

Senior Defense Department officials have recommended that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan approve a new request from the Department of Homeland Security to provide military lawyers, cooks and drivers to assist with handling a surge of migrants along the southern border.

The move would require authorizing waivers for about 300 troops to a 2006 policy prohibiting military personnel from coming into contact with migrants.

The Pentagon has approved only one previous request to waive the policy since the beginning of Trump’s recent border buildup, in order for migrants to provide emergency medical care if required. There are currently about 2,900 active duty and 2,000 National Guard troops along the border.

Shanahan is expected to sign the request on Friday.

Maria Sachetti and Paul Sonne contributed to this report.