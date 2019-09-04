The Pentagon on Wednesday began notifying lawmakers that certain military construction projects in their districts will be defunded to free up $3.6 billion from the Defense Department budget for President Trump’s border wall project.

The Defense Department had not released the list publicly but planned to do so later in the day. Meanwhile, information about which projects would be affected began trickling out as lawmakers on Capitol Hill commented on the decisions, which impact Democratic and Republican districts.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) hit out at the more than $72 million worth of projects the Pentagon was planning to defund in Virginia, including a cyber operations facility at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, a Navy ship maintenance facility in Portsmouth and projects to replace hazardous-materials warehouses in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

“I’m deeply concerned about President Trump’s plan to pull funding from critical national security projects — including millions of dollars from important projects in Virginia — so he can build his border wall,” Kaine said in a statement. “The well-being of American troops is the core responsibility of every commander in the military, yet the Commander-in-Chief is shirking that duty so he can advance his own political agenda.”

Officially, the Pentagon is saying that the 127 affected projects are “deferred,” but in order for them to go ahead in the future, Congress must again fund them. The Republican-led Senate has agreed to do so in its annual defense policy bill, but the Democratic-led House refused in its version of the bill. The two sides will negotiate a possible compromise in conference, the period when the Senate and House make trades to meld two bills into one before seeking the president’s signature.

If Congress declines to fund the construction projects — or “backfill” them, in the Trump administration’s parlance — they will remain in limbo and effectively be defunded. If they are backfilled in the coming year’s budget, some could proceed without delay, because the Pentagon deliberately chose projects with contract award dates scheduled for future years. The department also chose projects that were already facing delays.

A partial list of projects reviewed by The Washington Post demonstrated how the affected projects range the gamut, from a space control facility at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to weapons training ranges in Mississippi, Oregon, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Alaska to central heat and power plant boilers that need repairs at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

The information about the projects comes a day after Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper formally approved a decision to take $3.6 billion away from 127 construction projects in the Pentagon budget and divert the funds to pay for 175 miles of barrier on the southern border with Mexico.

To do so, Esper relied on an obscure part of the U.S. code governing the military. Known as Section 2808, the law allows the defense secretary, during national emergencies requiring the use of the armed forces, to tap military construction funds without sign-off from Congress for projects necessary to support those troops. Esper deemed the border barriers necessary to support the troops Trump deployed to the border to help Customs and Border Protection with an influx of primarily Central American migrant families coming across the border.

The Pentagon gained access to the authority after Trump declared a national emergency in mid-February, having failed to persuade Congress to provide more money for the project. The dispute led to the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, lasting 35 days in late 2018 and early 2019.

The Trump administration has also used a separate counterdrug law to access $2.5 billion for barrier construction from the Pentagon budget. It is also taking $601 million from the Treasury Department asset forfeiture fund for the barrier construction. On the campaign trail, Trump regularly said Mexico would pay for his border wall project.

Democrats have said Trump’s actions fly in the face of the Constitution, which gives the power of the purse to Congress and not the executive branch. They say his use of obscure laws to get around Congress’s sole authority to allocate money from the federal budget opens the door to subsequent presidents doing an end run around Congress when lawmakers refuse to fund their projects.

The $3.6 billion will pay to replace existing barriers or fences and construct new fence systems.

Some $1.16 billion of the funding will go to construct a second pedestrian fence system where the military’s Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range abuts the border with Mexico and to replace vehicle barriers that separate the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge from Mexico with pedestrian fencing. An additional $40million will go toward replacing a 1.5-to-2-mile stretch of fencing along the bombing range.

An additional $1.27 billion will be spent on a new pedestrian fence system for about 52 miles along the Rio Grande outside Laredo, Tex.