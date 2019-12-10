WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s independent investigations office says it will evaluate the legality of the Trump administration’s use of the military at the U.S. southwestern border.

Glenn Fine, the acting inspector general, announced Tuesday that his probe will assess several aspects of the military’s border mission, which some in Congress call a misuse of the military. Fine said he will look at what the troops are doing at the border, what training they received for the mission, and whether their use at the border is legal.