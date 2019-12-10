For more than a year, the administration has placed several thousand active-duty troops along the border to perform various missions in connection with President Donald Trump’s campaign to clamp down on illegal entries. The troops have erected wire barriers, assisted with border surveillance and performed other functions in support of Department of Homeland Security.
In a letter to Fine in September, 33 House members urged an investigation of what they called the “misuse and politicization” of the military at the border. Under federal law, the military may not be used for domestic law enforcement purposes. The Trump administration’s view is that the troops are in a national security role at the border.
