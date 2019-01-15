WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering ways to expand U.S. homeland and overseas defenses against potential missile attack.

This might involve adding a network of satellites in space to more effectively detect and track hostile targets.

Details on how far the administration hopes to press this in a largely supportive Congress are expected to be revealed when the Pentagon releases results of a missile defense review as early as Thursday.

The administration is not expected to propose deploying anti-missile weapons in space.

President Donald Trump’s detailed views on missile defense are not well-known. The national security strategy he announced in December 2017 called “enhanced” missile defense a priority, but it also said it is not intended to disrupt strategic relationships with Russia or China.

