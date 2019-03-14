The last remaining U.S. diplomats in Caracas have left Venezuela “for the time being,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday shortly after they and their Marine guards boarded a flight for the United States.

“The United States government, at all levels, remains firm in its resolve and support for the people of Venezuela and Interim President Juan Guaidó,” Pompeo said in a statement. “We look forward to resuming our presence once the transition to democracy begins.”

The United States had withdrawn most of the diplomatic staff from the embassy five weeks ago, leaving a core group behind. But Pompeo determined that conditions had deteriorated so much that it was necessary pull out the remaining diplomats for their own safety as the embassy struggled to keep going without fresh water and fuel for generators.

The giant U.S. flag was lowered at the sprawling hillside embassy Thursday morning, shortly before the roughly 20 diplomatic personnel left for the airport. By afternoon, only a few Venezuelan police and security guards were visible at the entrance of the facility.

President Nicolas Maduro said in a speech this week that he hoped the U.S. and Venezuelan governments could continue negotiations to set up interest sections in each other’s capital -- even as he blamed Washington for a massive five-day blackout that began last Thursday and brought the South American country to a virtual halt.

Maduro was fiercely critical of national security adviser John Bolton and Elliott Abrams, the U.S. special envoy for Venezuela. But he was remarkably complimentary of the charge d’affaires, Jimmy Story, whom he described as professional, though he said they had not met.

“I congratulate him for the work he did,” Maduro said in a speech Tuesday night. “Bye bye.”

Story oversaw the flag-lowering ceremony on the embassy grounds at 6 a.m., as the sun was just rising over the city. After locking the embassy doors, Story took the flag with him when they departed for the airport at 10:35 a.m., shortly before a charter plane flew into Simon Bolivar International Airport to carry them home. They departed at 1:10 p.m.

The embassy is temporarily suspending operations, though it unclear when they will return.

“I know it is a difficult moment for them,” Pompeo said of the diplomats. “They are fully dedicated to our mission of supporting the Venezuelan people’s aspirations to live in a democracy and build a better future for their families. U.S. diplomats will now continue that mission from other locations where they will continue to help manage the flow of humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan people and support the democratic actors bravely resisting tyranny.”

Sheridan reported from Caracas.