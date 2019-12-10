Pompeo and Lavrov both stated their support for an improvement in U.S.-Russia relations despite broad disagreement between the two powers on an array of issues from Venezuela to Syria to Ukraine.

AD

Pompeo said the bilateral relationship is “complicated” but that the two countries discussed arms control issues and made progress on “economic” cooperation that would be announced “before too terribly long.”

AD

Pompeo said he conveyed to Lavrov that the United States will not tolerate Russian interference in U.S. elections. “I was clear — it’s unacceptable,” he said.

Lavrov said Russia has demanded the United States provide evidence of election interference, but when asked by a reporter why he doesn’t simply “read the Mueller report,” Lavrov demised the suggestion.

“We read it. There is no proof of any collusion,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

AD

While special counsel Robert S. Mueller III did not establish a conspiracy between Russia and members of the Trump campaign, his office did issue an indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.

In response to Lavrov’s calls for more evidence, Pompeo said this was unnecessary.

AD

“We think we’ve shared plenty of facts to show what happened in the 2016 election with our Russian counterparts. We don’t think there’s any mistake about what really transpired there,” he said.

Pompeo also said he raised the issue of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine detained by Moscow on spying charges since 2018.

AD

Lavrov said an investigation into Whelan finished in September and the matter was making its way through the courts. He suggested that concerns about Whelan’s health were not credible.

“We are acting in full compliance with our laws and with the international norms that can be applied in this case,” he said.

He also expressed an interest in renewing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New START, but said Moscow has not received a proposal from the United States.

Pompeo expressed his desire to include China in the arms talks with Russia even though Beijing has said that it will not participate given that Moscow and Washington have significantly larger nuclear arsenals. Lavrov noted China’s concerns but said Russia is open to a trilateral arrangement.

AD

AD

When asked whether the visit provides bad optics amid the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News that the dialogue is “critical to America’s well being.”

“The president talked about and campaigned about having a better relationship with Russia. So did the Democrats, for that matter. It’s incumbent on any American president to build better relationships across the globe,” he said.

Anne Gearan contributed to this report.

AD