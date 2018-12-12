Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as Iran’s envoy to the United Nations speaks during a Security Council meeting on Iran's ballistic missile testing. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ramped up the campaign against Iran another notch Wednesday by urging the United Nations Security Council to prohibit the Islamic republic from conducting ballistic missile tests.

In a speech to the Security Council, Pompeo trained his criticism on Iran’s ballistic missile activity, saying it had increased since the nuclear deal took force in 2016.

“Our goodwill gestures have been futile correctives to the Iranian regime’s reckless missile activity, and all other destructive behaviors,” he said.

Pompeo specifically said the United States will work to impose prohibitions on Iran’s ballistic missile tests that were in effect before the nuclear deal, and largely ignored by Tehran.

“Iran has been on a testing spree and a proliferation spree, and this must come to an end,” he told reporters after the meeting adjourned.

On Dec. 2, Pompeo mistakenly claimed that the tests already were banned when he issued a statement accusing Iran of testing a medium-range ballistic missile in violation of a U.N. resolution. He claimed that the tests were prohibited under a resolution that endorsed the nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. In fact, the resolution “calls on” Iran not to undertake ballistic missile tests, using weaker language that was a focus of criticism by opponents of the deal.

“Not withstanding the changed language, the world’s concerns remain,” he said, acknowledging the correct terminology.

Pompeo did not mention that the U.N. resolution’s primary purpose was to support the deal, and that the United States is flaunting the resolution’s objectives by withdrawing from the agreement and reimposing sanctions. The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has been monitoring Iran’s compliance, has repeatedly said Iran is meeting its commitments.

Pompeo sat, barely blinking, staring at Iranian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Eshagh Al-Habibas as he castigated Washington for reimposing sanctions.

“The council should consider the U.S.’s illegal act, and hold it accountable,” he said. “Any leniency will only embolden the United States to continue its unlawful practices and irresponsible policies.”

Confronting Iran has been the chief focus of the Trump administration’s foreign policy. It is cited as the main reason the United States must maintain a friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia, even though the de factor Saudi ruler is suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Almost every day in recent months, officials from the State Department and the Treasury Department have leveled criticisms of Iran and what they usually term its “malign activities.” Many U.S. embassies in countries that conduct virtually no trade with Iran, or had anything to do with the nuclear deal, are pressured to put criticisms of Iran on the embassy Web pages.

Pompeo did not try to hide his disdain for the agreement, which he said had failed to prevent Iran from supporting militants in the region or from other bad behavior.

“If you’re looking for a failed agreement, I’ve got one for you,” he said. “Now is the time for the council to get serious about the risk of proliferation from the Iranian regime.”

Every other Security Council member that spoke Wednesday expressed continued support for the nuclear deal, despite their concerns over Iran’s missile testing.

“The way Iran goes about pursuing its interests is leading to increasing destabilization and is simply not legitimate in the modern world,” said Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Karen Pierce.