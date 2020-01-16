WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading to Europe and then Latin America this weekend, leaving Washington ahead of the Senate trial for President Donald Trump on impeachment charges, the State Department said Thursday.

Pompeo will leave on Saturday to attend an international conference in Germany on the conflict in Libya the next day that is being co-hosted by the United Nations. The meeting aims to bring together many of the countries that have interests in Libya’s ongoing civil war, and hopes are high that the warring parties will hold to a cease-fire.