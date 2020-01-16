From Berlin, Pompeo will re-cross the Atlantic Ocean to visit Colombia, Costa Rica and Jamaica before returning to Washington after a stop in Florida, where he will deliver a speech on the Trump administration’s foreign policy objectives.
In Bogota, Pompeo will meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque and attend a regional counterterrorism meeting. In San Jose, he will see Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado and visit a law enforcement facility. In Kingston, he will meet Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness along with other Caribbean leaders.
Pompeo will return to Washington on Jan. 23.
