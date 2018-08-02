Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, near Kuala Lumpur, on Aug. 3. (MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Friday with Malaysia’s newly elected leader, trying to promote U.S.-style development led by private-sector investment at a time when the government is reconsidering Chinese-financed projects favored by the previous ruling coalition.

Neither Pompeo nor Prime Minister Muhathir Mohamad made any public remarks as they shook hands at Muhathir’s office, where Pompeo’s aides said he intended to congratulate the prime minister on his coalition’s victory.

Malaysia is Pompeo’s first stop in a three-day trip to Asia in which he plans to press for continued sanctions enforcement against North Korea and provide assurances that Washington still values its ties in the region after withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement. In a speech in Washington on Monday, he reiterated the argument often made by Rex Tillerson, his predecessor, that China offers countries a poor deal because it primary provides loans, while the United States gives a more sustainable alternative through direct aid and private investment.

Pompeo is the first senior U.S. official to visit Malaysia since surprise election results in May brought an opposition government to power pledging to tackle corruption. The election unseated decades of rule for the National Front coalition, in what has been heralded as one of the few and unexpected democratic victories in Southeast Asia.

Pompeo met with the prime minister, a 93-year-old fiery politician who once again is leading Malaysia after a 22-year tenure as its helm from 1981 to 2003.

Mahathir led the opposition coalition that now governs Malaysia, partnering with politicians who were locked up under the government he had led previously. He ousted Najib Razak, once his protege, who Mahathir believed had become corrupt and had an unchecked hold on power. Najib is under investigation in connection with the disappearance of billions of dollars from the state investment fund.

Although Mahathir has long been a critic of the United States and the West — he has said that he is in no hurry to meet President Trump, labeling him volatile — analysts say that his return as Malaysia’s prime minister will benefit the nation’s relationship with the United States. Pompeo’s visit will allow the United States “to strengthen its relationship with Malaysia, unencumbered by Najib’s corruption,” said Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Pompeo planned to talk with Mahathir about the Trump administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy, with its vision for an “open, transparent, rules-based region” that Pompeo outlined Monday in a speech in Washington.

“Secretary Pompeo is arriving in Kuala Lumpur with 2018 in mind,” said a senior State Department official traveling with Pompeo. “There’s a long history in both countries. We have a comprehensive partnership with many areas of cooperation.”

Malaysia’s new government takes a critical eye toward China’s state-backed projects, and that provides the United States with an opportunity.

Before his trip, Pompeo announced $113 million in direct government investment to the Asia-Pacific region focused on technology, energy and infrastructure. It is an answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has provided billions in funding for infrastructure and other big-ticket projects throughout the region.

The plan Pompeo announced will more than double the U.S. government’s development finance capacity, which could be provided as loans to private companies in the region.

Under Malaysia’s former government, China signed agreements for several infrastructure projects, including a rail and a pipeline. A number of these Chinese-backed projects — $23 billion worth — have now been suspended, as Mahathir’s government questions their value and tries to tackle Malaysia’s fiscal woes related to the corruption scandal.

Later on Friday, Pompeo will travel to Singapore for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Also attending will be North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, leading to speculation that the two may hold a private bilateral meeting to discuss stalled negotiations over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also will be in Singapore to sign a cooperation agreement with ASEAN, but State Department officials have played down the potential for any sideline talks with Pompeo.

Mahtani reported from Singapore.