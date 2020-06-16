The private discussions are set to take place at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu and will cover the wide range of issues that have set the world’s two largest economies on a collision path, according to the people familiar with the trip who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Washington and Beijing are at odds over trade, China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, the status of Hong Kong and increasing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. The presence of Biegun, who is also the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, suggested that the stalemate in the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang would also be on the agenda.
In recent months, the two sides have ramped up their hostile rhetoric and taken reciprocal steps to expel journalists and restrict diplomats’ ability to travel.
