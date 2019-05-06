Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Arctic policy in Rovaniemi, Finland, at a meeting of the Arctic Council. (Mandel Ngan/AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the dangers of Russian militarization and Chinese investment in the Arctic, a region he described “an arena of global power and competition.”

Speaking in Finland on Monday at the opening session of the Arctic Council, a body of eight nations with territory in the region, Pompeo said the members should no longer limit focus to scientific collaboration, cultural matters and “environmental research into events that may or may not occur in 100 years,” an oblique reference to climate change.

“We’re entering a new age of strategic engagement in the Arctic, complete with new threats to the Arctic and its real estate, and to all of our interests in the region,” he said.

The Pentagon has been expressing concern over Russia and China expanding their activities in the Arctic as polar ice diminishes and opens new channels to explore natural resources and add shipping lanes. The region is believed to hold 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil, 30 percent of the undiscovered gas, plus uranium, rare earth minerals, gold and diamonds. Pompeo said the new Arctic sea lanes could become the 21st century version of the Suez and Panama canals.

Russia has built three new military bases in the Arctic, restored old Soviet-era bases and proposed teaming up with China to build a new sea route for cargo shipments between Asia and Europe. Pompeo said that, even in international waters in the Arctic, Moscow already demands other nations get its permission to use the route.

“These provocative actions are part of a pattern of aggressive Russian behavior here in the Arctic,” Pompeo said. “Russia is already leaving snow prints in the form of army boots.”

Pompeo acknowledged that Russia, with its massive expanse in the Arctic, has legitimate interests in the region. But he warned that Russia’s territorial ambitions could turn the Arctic into another Ukraine, a former Soviet state where a civil war is raging due to Russia-backed separatists.

“Just because the Arctic is a place of wilderness does not mean it should become a place of lawlessness,” Pompeo said. “It need not be the case. And we stand ready to be sure it does not become so.”

Pompeo was dismissive toward China, which has invested roughly $90 billion in the Arctic since 2012. Beijing built a polar research institute in 2009, and has financed several scientific expeditions to the Arctic. Though China claims to be a “near-Arctic state,” Pompeo said that entitles it to “exactly nothing.”

Last week, the Pentagon said China’s growing involvement in the Arctic could lead to a military presence, including the potential deployment of submarines to deter against a nuclear attack

“We need to examine these activities closely, and we keep the experience of other nations in mind. China’s pattern of aggressive behavior elsewhere will inform how it treats the Arctic,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the pattern of Chinese investment in other parts of the world suggest indigenous communities in the Arctic could become ensnared by debt and corruption, shoddy infrastructure, militarization and economic destruction.

The Obama administration saw the Arctic Council as a venue for talking about the dangers of climate change. The Trump administration has been focusing on the threats to national security.

Pompeo noted that in response to Russia’s activities, the United States is adding to its forces in the Arctic, conducting military exercises, rebuilding its icebreaking fleet and creating a new senior military position for Arctic affairs.