Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accepted an invitation from North Korea on Wednesday to return to Pyongyang next month, a sign that denuclearization talks will resume after President Trump canceled a meeting last month citing a “lack of progress.”

Pompeo will discuss securing the “final, fully verified denuclearization” of North Korea, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement, and “prepare for a second summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim [Jong Un].”

Pompeo made the announcement after meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The top U.S. diplomat left a Security Council session chaired by Trump to sit down with Ri and discuss next steps, said a senior State Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The trip will focus on laying a foundation for a successful summit, the official said, and creating a basis for more negotiations.

Pompeo's previously scheduled trip, which would have been his fourth visit to the isolated country, was canceled after the U.S. received a letter from Kim Yong Chol, the North's top nuclear negotiator, that diplomats described as “rude” and insulting.

At the time, Trump blamed the lack of progress in the denuclearization talks on China, Pyongyang's critical ally. “I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were,” Trump tweeted. He said Beijing's change in behavior was due to his administration's “much tougher Trading stance with China.”

On Wednesday, however, Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping during a U.N. Security Council meeting, saying working with the Chinese leader on the North Korea issue “has been a pleasure and an honor.”

Trump also said he had received a letter from Kim and that a second summit would come “very quickly.”

“He wants to see things happen for North Korea that are great,” Trump said. “I believe we’re doing very well.”

The Trump administration says U.N. sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until the country denuclearizes. In his remarks Wednesday, Trump said the United States has detected that some nations are violating U.N. sanctions.

“This includes illegal ship-to-ship transfers, which must end immediately,” Trump said. “The safety of the Korean Peninsula, the region and the world, depends on full compliance with U.N. Security Council resolutions. Very, very important.”

Though he did not provide evidence, Trump said progress is being made in the secretive talks with Pyongyang on denuclearization, and sounded notably upbeat about the trajectory of the negotiations.

“Many things are happening behind the scenes, away from the media, which nobody know, but they're happening nevertheless, and they are happening in a very positive way,” he said. “So I think you will have some very good news coming from North Korea in the coming months and years.”

