Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer who pleaded guilty to tax, bank and campaign finance crimes, heads to prison Monday after spending months trying to delay his punishment by dangling the prospect of new incriminating information against others.

Cohen spoke to reporters briefly Monday morning outside his Manhattan apartment before heading to report to a federal prison facility in Otisville, N.Y. — suggesting once again that he had more secrets to spill.

“I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice, and lies at the helm of our country,” Cohen said. “There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.”

Cohen, once known as Trump’s bombastic “fixer,” pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion for concealing $4 million in income, lying to a bank that loaned him money, and making $280,000 in payments that amounted to a secret campaign donation to Trump’s campaign.

[Judge sentences Cohen to three years in prison]

He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the duration and nature of his discussions regarding a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.



Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves his New York City apartment Monday morning as he prepares to report to prison. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

For those crimes, he was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison. He was originally due to begin serving his sentence in March, but the date was pushed back while Cohen testified before Congress and sought to interest congressional investigators and federal agents in other possible wrongdoing.

Since his guilty plea, Cohen has publicly blamed Trump for his legal woes, telling Congress in February: “My loyalty to Mr. Trump has cost me everything.”

Cohen came under investigation in mid-2017 as special counsel Robert S. Mueller III examined his emails and phone records to determine if he had, in fact, conspired with any Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 election. Mueller did not find evidence of that, but instead found records suggesting Cohen had dodged taxes for years on income from his New York City taxi medallion business.

Investigators also uncovered financial transactions in 2016 that showed Cohen bought the silence of two women who had claimed affairs with Trump.

Mueller referred those questions to federal prosecutors in New York, who eventually got a court order in 2018 to search Cohen’s home and office for records related to suspected crimes.

Cohen ultimately admitted arranging $280,000 in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office.”

As law enforcement closed in on Cohen, Trump continued to deny knowledge of the hush payments — a statement that inadvertently gave federal prosecutors a stronger legal argument to search Cohen’s records for evidence of crimes.