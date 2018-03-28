Noor Salman, the wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, has been on trial this month on accusations that she aided and abetted her husband’s attack. (CBS / REUTERS/CBS / REUTERS)

Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their final pitches to jurors Wednesday on whether the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter knew in advance of her husband’s attack and later tried to obstruct law enforcement’s investigation, or whether she was an innocent dupe of her deceitful spouse.

The fate of Noor Salman, 31, now lies in the hands of 12 men and women here who have for the past several weeks listened to testimony about the gruesome attack that killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub and Salman’s interviews with the FBI immediately after it. Jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon.

Salman’s husband, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, was killed by police during the incident, and his wife is the only one to face charges in connection with it.

By prosecutors’ telling, Salman was a willing participant in her husband’s plot — even if she was not there the night of the attack, June, 12, 2016. Federal prosecutor Sara Sweeney told jurors Wednesday that Mateen originally intended to attack the Disney Springs shopping complex, but changed course after seeing four officers in the nightclub area there.

Sweeney said Salman knew of that plan and later admitted that, though she mistook Pulse for being at Disney. She said Salman also lied repeatedly, telling the FBI, falsely, that Mateen had deleted his Facebook account, owned only one gun and was not radical in his beliefs.

“The defendant knew her husband was planning a terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS,” Sweeney said, referring to the Islamic State.

Defense attorneys, though, countered that Salman was a victim of her husband’s ma­nipu­la­tion and infidelity, and that she was effectively bullied by the FBI into admitting things that were demonstrably untrue. They cast Salman as an unsophisticated actor, who was particularly malleable to the suggestions of law enforcement.

Defense attorney Charles Swift said Salman admitted Mateen had shown her the Pulse website, and that the two had scouted the club a few days before the attack. But computer and phone evidence, Swift said, indicated that neither of those things could be true — meaning law enforcement must have planted the idea in Salman’s mind.

“The interrogation, that’s where most of this case lies,” Swift said.

Jurors have since March 5 been listening to testimony from witnesses who were there the night the attack occurred, and police investigators who responded to the club and launched a massive effort afterward to determine who might have played a role in it. Salman did not take the stand in her own defense.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack, though authorities have said he was inspired — rather than directed — by the terrorist group. The FBI had previously investigated him for 10 months starting in 2013, but determined he was not a threat. It was also revealed this week that his father, Seddique Mateen, had worked for more than a decade as an FBI informant, and he came under investigation after his son’s attack when investigators found receipts for money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan in his home.

Salman was arrested in January 2017 — several months after the shooting — and charged with aiding and abetting her husband’s support of terrorism and obstructing law enforcement’s investigation of the incident. A key issue in the trial was what she said to investigators probing her knowledge of her husband’s plan.

Prosecutors said Salman admitted that she knew of her husband’s interest in radical terrorism, and she wrote during an FBI interview, “I am sorry for what happened. I wish I’d go back and tell his family and the police what he was going to do.”

Sweeney told jurors Tuesday that Salman “may be simple but she’s not stupid,” and she did not have to be a “genius” to refuse to go along with her husband’s massacre.

“She’s cold, she’s callous and the only person she cares for is herself and maybe her child,” Sweeney said.

But defense attorneys argued she was effectively coerced into making the statement, and they said her frantic texts on the morning the shooting occurred asking her husband, “What happened?!” demonstrate she had no knowledge of his plot.