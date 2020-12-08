Macron welcomed el-Sissi at the Elysee Palace. The leaders held robust discussions on issues such as human right issues in addition to fighting terrorism, the conflict in Libya and other regional issues.
Macron previously acknowledged “disagreements” with his Egyptian counterpart, such as in the sphere of human rights, but he said it would be no obstacle to economic and defense deals with the North African country.
Despite human rights groups’ criticism, el-Sissi signed contracts with French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday for French development aid and hospital and transport cooperation.
