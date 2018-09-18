President Trump has ordered the Justice Department to declassify materials related to the Russia investigation, including portions of a secret court order to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump on Tuesday repeated a specious claim that the FBI spied on his campaign and suggested that his decision to declassify documents from the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election would reveal misconduct by federal law enforcement.

In morning tweets apparently quoting from a television appearance by Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.), Trump wrote, “What will be disclosed is that there was no basis for these FISA Warrants, that the important information was kept from the court, there’s going to be a disproportionate influence of the (Fake) Dossier. Basically you have a counter terrorism tool used to spy on a presidential campaign, which is unprecedented in our history.”

“Really bad things were happening, but they are now being exposed,” Trump wrote in his own voice. “Big stuff!”

The tweet is a reference to Trump’s Monday night order that the Justice Department declassify materials related to the Russia investigation, including portions of a secret court order to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The order was issued under what is known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is commonly referred to in national security circles as FISA.

Democrats and former national security officials have said Trump’s directive is a dangerous one — threatening to undermine an investigation of his own campaign and potentially revealing confidential law enforcement sources. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Monday that the order was a “clear abuse of power” and that based on his conversations with federal law enforcement officials, the FBI and Justice Department would consider the release of these materials “a red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods.”

The Justice Department, though, offered a somewhat muted initial reaction, saying in a statement that such a command from the president “triggers a declassification review process that is conducted by various agencies within the intelligence community,” and officials were “already working with the Director of National Intelligence to comply with the President’s order.”

The president’s conservative allies had this month appealed directly to the president to release the materials, and they praised Trump’s directive as a win for transparency. Like the president, they have accused the Justice Department of hiding information they say would be damaging to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference.

It was not immediately clear how soon any of the material could be made public. In addition to ordering the declassification of the Page order, Trump commanded the Justice Department to declassify interviews conducted in the preparation of it. He also commanded the department to release the investigation-related text messages of former Justice Department and FBI officials who he has frequently criticized: former FBI director James B. Comey, former deputy director Andrew McCabe, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and former Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

Thousands of text messages from Strzok and Page already have been made public. That is because the inspector general discovered the two, who were involved in both the Russia investigation and the probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, were exchanging anti-Trump sentiments, and their communications were eventually turned over to Congress and released publicly.

Since The Washington Post first revealed the existence of the Page surveillance order last year, details of the classified court orders also have been trickling out.

This summer, officials released heavily redacted versions of the first October 2016 FISA application and three renewals stretching to September of 2017.

The unredacted portions of the first FISA application spell out in stark terms the FBI’s suspicions that Page was being recruited by the Russians to secretly act as their agent as they sought to “undermine and influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.”

The unredacted portion also makes clear that some of those suspicions are based on information provided by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who had been hired by a U.S. firm, Fusion GPS, to do research into Trump’s possible ties to Russia. Though Fusion started its work for a Republican donor, by the time Steele was hired, it was working for a law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Those connections are at the heart of Trump’s charge against the FBI’s Russia investigation — that it was rooted in political opposition research for Democrats. The president’s supporters have accused the FBI of misusing the government’s surveillance powers to target a political enemy — Trump. Current and former law enforcement officials have vehemently denied those accusations, saying they met the probable cause standard to investigate Page and others for possibly acting on Russia’s behalf. Page had left the campaign before the electronic surveillance began.

Trump’s supporters in Congress have argued that releasing the full document would show the unfair nature of the surveillance. In particular, they have focused on the first FISA order in October. But the president’s order focuses on pages from the June 2017 FISA — after Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference — which could contain more recent details of what the FBI has found.