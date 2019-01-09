Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein has told people close to him that he expects to depart the Justice Department if a new attorney general is confirmed, though there are no concrete plans in place or timeline for him to do so, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rosenstein has been the No. 2 Justice Department official since April 2017, his tenure defined by his appointment of Robert S. Mueller III to lead the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the attacks he incurred from President Trump for doing so. Incensed by Mueller’s work, Trump periodically toyed with the idea of ousting his deputy attorney general, though Rosenstein managed to avoid the ax time after time.

Rosenstein’s departure — whenever it occurs — will likely spark fears about the future of the Mueller probe, though even now, Rosenstein is not technically in charge of it. Rosenstein appointed Mueller to probe whether the president's campaign had coordinated with the Kremlin because then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recused from the matter. Special counsels, though, normally answer to the attorney general, so when Sessions was forced out in November, supervision fell to Matthew G. Whitaker, whom Trump chose to serve as acting attorney general.

Whitaker, who had been publicly critical of the Mueller probe, resisted recusal from the start, and Justice Department officials recently made it known that he had rejected the advice of ethics officials to step aside. That left him nominally in charge, though Rosenstein seemed to maintain his regular involvement in the probe, and Whitaker has not yet taken any steps that have become public to impede Mueller’s work as some feared he might.

A person familiar with the matter said Rosenstein is not being forced out now, but instead, that he always saw the deputy attorney general job as one that would likely last two years. The person said Rosenstein will likely stay on until after William P. Barr, a former attorney general whom Trump recently nominated to take the job again, takes office.

That assumes Barr is confirmed by the Senate. A hearing on Barr's confirmation is scheduled for next week, and lawmakers could vote on the nomination in early February. Rosenstein has told people he would stay on board to ensure a “smooth transition,” a person familiar with the matter said.