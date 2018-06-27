Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, seen arriving for a classified briefing on Capitol Hill earlier this month, is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray are scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday about an inspector general’s report that found serious failings in how federal law enforcement handled a high-profile investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The 9:30 a.m. hearing will mark the first time Rosenstein has publicly answered lawmakers’ questions about the report, which blasted former FBI director James B. Comey and found that top bureau officials assigned to both the Clinton email case and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election had shown a “willingness to take official action” to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.

Wray testified about the matter before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Republicans and Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have sparred over the findings by Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, with Republicans suggesting that anti-Trump sentiment at the FBI had more far-reaching consequences than the inspector general acknowledged. Democrats point to his finding that bias did not ultimately impact prosecutors’ decision not to charge Clinton with a crime. Horowitz appeared by himself at a hearing before the committee last week.

Rosenstein’s appearance before the committee is notable, as he has become a focus of anger from conservative lawmakers upset over what they see as his failure to turn over documents to them about the Clinton and Russia cases. The House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution ordering Rosenstein to furnish documents.

Rosenstein also wrote a memo lambasting Comey’s handling of the Clinton email case in ways that largely align with what the inspector general found. Trump used the document as a justification to remove Comey from his position.

Wray has vowed to discipline those still at the FBI whose conduct the inspector general questioned, and already, the bureau has taken steps toward firing agent Peter Strzok, who once led the Clinton email and Russia probes. The inspector general found anti-Trump text messages between Strzok and an FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, including one in which Strzok said “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president. The inspector general concluded that the messages implied the officials had a “willingness to take official action” to hurt Trump’s chances of becoming president.

Strzok’s attorney has disputed that conclusion and argued that Strzok’s actions served only to hurt Clinton and benefit Trump. Strzok testified privately for several hours before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.