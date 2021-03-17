In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not cite specific reasons for Antonov’s return but said that relations “are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years.”
“We are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks,” she added.
