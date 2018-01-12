Russian hackers set up websites that were meant to look like an email system available only to people using the Senate’s internal computer network, according to a report from a computer security firm. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Russian hackers who stole emails from the Democratic National Committee as part of a campaign to interfere in the 2016 election have been trying to steal information from the U.S. Senate, according to a report published Friday by a computer security firm.

Beginning last June, the Russian hackers set up websites that were meant to look like an email system available only to people using the Senate’s internal computer network, said the report by Trend Micro Inc. The sites were designed to trick people into divulging their personal credentials, such as usernames and passwords.

The Associated Press was first to write about the report.

These “spear phishing” techniques are frequently used by the Russian group, which the company dubs Pawn Storm, to read or copy emails or other private documents.

Trend Micro has linked the group, better known as Fancy Bear, to campaigns targeting political organizations in France and Germany. Last year, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded the hacker group, which is associated with Russian military intelligence, stole emails from the DNC that were subsequently provided to WikiLeaks.

The Trend Micro report didn’t say if the operation targeting the Senate had successfully stolen information. The Senate Sergeant at Arms, which handles computer security for the chamber, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trend Micro concluded that hacking campaigns against political organizations were unlikely to dissipate.

“Political organizations have to be able to communicate openly with their voters, the press and the general public. This makes them vulnerable to hacking and spear phishing,” the company said in its report.