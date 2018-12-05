The Saudi ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, shown last year, returned to Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Khalid bin Salman, has returned to Washington for the first time since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Embassy spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The return of Prince Khalid, the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, came as dignitaries descended on Washington for the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush.

It was not clear whether Khalid, who has come under criticism for aiding a coverup of Khashoggi’s murder, would resume his duties as the kingdom’s ambassador in Washington.

A Saudi official had said the prince planned to attend Bush’s funeral, but the embassy spokeswoman said Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir would be “representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The Bush family wanted the state funeral to focus on the life and legacy of the 43rd president, though the former president cultivated strong and lasting ties with the Saudi leadership over decades of public service.

“The U.S.-Saudi relationship had its finest hour under Bush, it’s no surprise that the Saudis want to remember the good old days,” said Bruce Riedel, a former CIA official and a Saudi expert at the Brookings Institution.

Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi government and a contributing columnist for The Washington Post. Khalid’s associations with his death could ruffle feathers during the somber state funeral, Riedel said.

“Given the acute crisis in U.S.-Saudi relations, Riyadh urgently needs a capable ambassador in Washington, but not one so tainted with the Khashoggi murder and coverup,” he said.

Khalid abruptly left Washington in October as U.S. officials and lawmakers called on the kingdom to straighten out its shifting explanations of Khashoggi’s death. The oil-rich monarchy initially claimed that Khashoggi safely walked out from the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. It then said he died in a fistfight that escalated, and later admitted he was killed by a team of agents who flew in from Riyadh.

As the shifting accounts fell apart under scrutiny, Khalid drew the stern ire of top Republicans who have accused him of lying to them about various details during briefings, including why Saudi officials couldn’t produce security camera footage showing Khashoggi leaving the consulate.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was particularly incensed when the Saudi ambassador told him that the video wasn’t available because the surveillance equipment only live-streamed content and did not record.

“I’ve never ever heard of a security system like that,” Corker told a reporter in October. “That was pretty hard for me to believe. And I shared that with him. And he said, ‘Well, it was malfunctioning and it was only live-streaming.’ And so to me it feels very much like some nefarious activity has occurred by them.”

But Saudi officials may view the diplomatic crisis as waning.

“The return of Prince Khalid suggests that Riyadh thinks the crisis is over,” said Simon Henderson, a Saudi expert at the Washington Institute. “Congress probably has a different view.”

On Tuesday, lawmakers expressed particular exasperation after CIA Director Gina Haspel provided them with evidence that they say links the crown prince to the killing.

“It is zero chance, zero, that this happened in such an organized fashion without the crown prince,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said.

Saudi Arabia denies that the crown prince was involved.

On Wednesday, Corker and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) sent a letter to President Trump demanding that his administration make a determination “specifically addressing” whether the crown prince is responsible for Khashoggi’s murder for the purposes of imposing new sanctions.

“We expect to receive your determination within 120 days of our original request,” the senators said.

Khalid’s return to Washington was first reported by NBC News.

Karen DeYoung, Missy Ryan and Souad Mekhennet contributed to this report.