The United Nations Security Council will discuss the humanitarian and political crisis in Venezuela on Saturday in an emergency meeting called by the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make a relatively rare appearance to lay out the U.S. position. The United States and more than 20 other nations have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president over Nicolás Maduro, who was reelected in a vote widely considered fraudulent.

The State Department said that Pompeo, who will be joined by his new envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will call for the Security Council to back Guaidó and a transitional government “in their quest to restore democracy and the rule of law.”

The meeting is unlikely to result in the passage of any resolution, however, and is expected to highlight the tensions between the White House and the Kremlin. Russia and China are among the five permanent members of the council and hold veto power.

Russia, a long-standing ally of Maduro’s, has offered to mediate between Maduro’s government and the opposition, which are asserting rival claims to legitimacy, and warned the United States not to intervene. Russia recently deployed two bombers to Venezuela, leading Pompeo to accuse both countries of “squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer.”

China, which sent representatives to Maduro’s inauguration, offered milder support for his government. Its Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said China “opposes foreign forces from interfering into Venezuela affairs.”

The United States is eager to show its support for Guaidó in concrete terms, hoping that its backing will rally civilians and military officials to Guaidó’s side. Pompeo announced a U.S. grant of $20 million for food and medicine to Venezuelans on Thursday, a day after President Trump recognized Guaidó as the president and Maduro ordered U.S. diplomats to leave Venezuela.

Maduro gave the United States until Saturday to get its diplomats out of the embassy in Caracas. The State Department ordered the departure of all family members of embassy staff and all nonessential personnel. But it has said any decree from Maduro is illegitimate and has left in place a core staff of diplomats to keep the embassy open.