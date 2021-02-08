McDonough touted his experience working in the Obama administration, telling lawmakers he understood how to untangle and solve complex challenges across the government. He said his experience as chief of staff also enabled him to view the sacrifices that veterans make and that he feels he owes a profound debt of gratitude to those who served in the military.
McDonough replaces Robert Wilkie, who served as VA secretary under President Donald Trump.
