The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday is expected to vote to advance William P. Barr’s nomination to become attorney general — a procedural step that sets the stage for his confirmation vote next week before the entire Senate.

Because Republicans control the Senate, Barr will likely be confirmed easily. He is unquestionably experienced — having served previously in a variety of high-level Justice Department positions, including as attorney general in the George H.W. Bush administration — and was viewed as one of the more mainstream options among those President Trump was said to be considering.

Barr, though, will be inheriting the Justice Department at one of the most politically charged periods in its history, as the special counsel investigation into Trump’s campaign seems to be nearing its endgame. Barr has publicly and privately raised questions about that probe, which is exploring whether the campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election, and lawmakers from both political parties have pressed him on the extent to which he will make its findings public.

[Barr vows to protect Russia probe but says Mueller report might not be released in full]

Barr has declined to offer a firm guarantee that he would release special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report in its entirety — noting the regulations governing Mueller’s appointment do not call for that. While Barr has vowed to be as transparent as he can be, Democratic lawmakers, including Judiciary Committee ranking minority-party member Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), have sought more assurances and suggested they would not vote for Barr unless he promised to make Mueller’s findings public.

Lawmakers have raised questions about a memo Barr wrote to Justice Department leaders questioning what he saw as the “fatally misconceived” theory of Trump obstructing justice that Mueller seemed to be exploring.

The Judiciary Committee late last week postponed its vote on advancing Barr’s nomination amid concerns from Democrats — which is customary for high-profile nominations. Barr, meanwhile, scheduled several individual meetings with lawmakers, seeking to answer whatever outstanding questions they might have.

Barr pledged at his confirmation hearing to keep politics out of Justice Department decisions and said he would refuse an instruction from the president to fire Mueller absent good cause to do so.