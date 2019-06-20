In this file photo taken on March 20, 2018, President Trump holds a defense sales chart with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

The Senate on Thursday is expected to pass an effort to block President Trump from using his emergency authority to complete over $8 billion in arms sales benefiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but will likely fall short of the support they need to overcome a veto.

Senators, led by Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), had initially filed 22 resolutions of disapproval against the sales — one for every contract the administration had expedited by emergency order, effectively sidestepping congressional opposition. But after weeks of negotiations, Senate leaders have agreed to hold just three votes, which will encompass the substance of all the blocking resolutions, congressional aides said.

All Democrats and at least four Republicans are expected to vote to block the sales, giving backers of the effort at least 51 votes on the Senate floor. But Republican leaders have already stated their opposition to the effort and support for the president, making the prospect of securing 67 votes for the resolutions — a veto-proof majority — difficult.

Once the Senate votes, the resolutions will go to the House, where Democratic leaders have been waiting to see whether the Senate would have any difficulty passing the resolutions before taking their own steps to block Trump’s actions.

But there were no objections to having votes on the resolutions when Menendez called them up on the floor earlier this week, putting to rest any concern that Senate GOP leaders might try to challenge the effort on procedural grounds.

The disapproval resolutions are just one of several efforts Trump’s critics will attempt this month to challenge his Middle East policy, especially as it pertains to the Persian Gulf. Both Democrats and Republicans have been troubled by Trump’s embrace of Saudi Arabia, which has endured despite international condemnation of its leaders’ role in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, and the kingdom’s involvement in Yemen’s civil war.

Democrats are also leading a charge to curtail Trump’s warmaking powers, in the hope that it will prevent an escalating conflict with Iran — Saudi Arabia’s regional nemesis — from breaking into all-out war.

On Wednesday night, the House passed an appropriations bill that would sunset a 2001 authorization for military force many Democrats worry might be used to justify military confrontation with Iran.

Later this month, Democrats are expected to try to amend language in a defense bill to prevent Trump from engaging in military hostilities with Iran unless he first seeks congressional authorization.