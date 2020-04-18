“America’s testing capability and capacity is fully sufficient to begin opening the country,” Trump said at a Saturday news conference — a declaration sharply at odds with governors in New York and elsewhere who say lack of widespread testing makes reopening businesses more risky. The president singled out the Democratic governors of Michigan and Virginia.

“I just think that some of the governors have gotten carried away,” Trump said.

Deborah Birx, who serves on the White House coronavirus task force, said Saturday that hospitalizations had fallen — an encouraging sign.

“This is really reassuring to us that the progress we are making across the country against this disease,” Birx said.

The comments came on a day when the total death toll nationally from the new coronavirus reached past 34,000, including more than 1,700 on Saturday alone.

While coronavirus has given millions of Americans a bad case of cabin fever, relatively few showed up at weekend rallies to demand an immediate end to the restrictions, as governors urged patience and warned that ending the restrictions too soon could cause covid-19 cases to skyrocket.

Dozens of people gathered in Austin on Saturday for a “You Can’t Close America” rally, organized by a host from Infowars, a website that propagates conspiracy theories. The protesters denounced a wide range of targets, from Democratic governors to Microsoft founder and public health philanthropist Bill Gates, to 5G cellphone technology.

At one point, the crowd chanted “Fire Fauci,” a reference to Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has taken a leading role in the government’s coronavirus response.

Conservative, libertarian and others groups organized similar events at state capitals in Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Nevada and other states. On Friday, Trump seemed to encourage such protests with a handful of all-caps tweets to “liberate” Virginia, Minnesota, and Michigan.

On Sunday, demonstrators are expected to gather in Olympia, the capital of Washington state, where mandatory stay-at-home restrictions are in effect until May 4.

Tyler Miller, who organized the event, told The Washington Post that the demonstrators should wear masks and stand six feet apart but that he’s “not going to be going around with a yardstick.”

He said the gathering would spread the virus “no more or less than going to work or to the grocery store or any other activity that we do in our lives.”

“This isn’t an old-fashioned chickenpox party where we are trying to get sick to get over it,” he said. “We are intending to follow all CDC guidelines as much as practical, while at the same time not sacrificing our fundamental principles of liberty and constitutional law.”

Such gatherings were not violations of the stay-at-home orders in many states. In New Jersey, however, authorities charged Kim Pagan, one of the organizers of a planned protest in Trenton, with violating emergency orders.

In Colorado, the Air Force Academy graduation went ahead, but with a host of new social distancing rules. Graduates sat in chairs eight feet apart. They did not walk to receive diplomas. No guests were allowed.

Vice President Pence traveled to speak at the ceremony, telling them they had gathered at a time of national crisis.

“The American people have met this moment with resilience, courage and strength. . . . It is the strength that will carry our nation through this challenging time to be stronger than ever before,” he said.

Florida was among the states where restrictions are starting to relax. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced some parks and beaches would be open for essential activities like exercise.

Jacksonville’s beaches were reopened Friday evening, for limited hours in the morning and the evening, primarily for exercise. “This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” the city’s mayor, Lenny Curry (R) said in a statement.

Yet in other areas Florida moved to lengthen their shutdown, with DeSantis announcing Saturday that public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

In New York, which has been hit hardest by coronavirus in the United States, officials have been far more cautious, urging patience and warning that reopening too quickly could cause the health crisis to spiral out of control. The daily death toll in the state Saturday was 540, officials said, the lowest figure in two weeks. But there are still roughly 2,000 new covid-19 patients a day walking into hospitals or being diagnosed with the disease caused by coronavirus, meaning that New Yorkers still have a long, difficult road ahead of them.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), who sparred earlier this week with President Trump over federal-state responsibilities in the pandemic response, warned that heavy doses of politics would only make the situation worse.

“The emotion in this country is as high as I can recall,” Cuomo said, acknowledging that many people are scared and angry. “How does this situation get worse and worse quickly? If you politicize all that emotion,” adding, “we cannot go there.”

There was one relatively lighthearted moment in Cuomo’s daily update — when he announced that couples in New York state, thanks to a new executive order, could get married via videoconference.

“There’s no excuse,” cracked the governor. “You can do it by Zoom.”