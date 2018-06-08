A longtime business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted Friday on charges he conspired to obstruct justice as investigators probed a past secret lobbying scheme on behalf of Ukraine.

Konstantin Kilimnik was charged in a superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Washington. The new charges revolve around allegations that he and Manafort tried to influence two potential witnesses in a case involving the failure to register as foreign lobbyists.

Those accusations are part of a recent effort by the office of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to revoke or revise Manafort’s bail conditions while he awaits trial next month in northern Virginia. A hearing on the bail issue is scheduled for next week. The indictment also charges Manafort with obstruction and conspiring to obstruct justice.

According to prosecutors, Manafort, Kilimnik and others in 2012 put together a lobbying effort with former European politicians referred to informally as the “Hapsburg group” to advocate on behalf of Ukraine to U.S. and European officials.

After Manafort was charged earlier this year with failing to register as a foreign lobbyist, authorities charged that he and Kilimnik attempted to sway the testimony of two potential witnesses who had been involved in the work.

Kilimnik, who is believed to be in Moscow, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.



Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed-door meeting in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Manafort hired Kilimnik, who is a Russian national, as a translator in his Kiev office in 2005. Kilimnik later took on more responsibilities, serving as Manafort’s liaison to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who paid Manafort to advise him on investments. Kilimnik also became the manager and in-country representative for Manafort’s Ukrainian political consulting business.

The two remained close while Manafort was working for Trump’s campaign. Kilimnik told The Washington Post they emailed and spoke frequently and that he traveled to the United States twice to meet with Manafort, first in May 2016 and then in August 2016.

In emails, Manafort and Kilimnik appeared to discuss how Manafort could use his role with the campaign to make money. In one note, Manafort asked Kilimnik to offer Deripaska “private briefings” about the campaign. Deripaska has said he was never offered the briefings and did not receive them.

Kilimnik has told The Post he attended a language university in Moscow before serving as a translator in the Russian army. In court documents, prosecutors have said they have assessed that Kilimnik has ties to Russian intelligence. He has repeatedly denied such ties.