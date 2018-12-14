Attorneys for former national security adviser Michael Flynn suggested in a court filing last week that he was caught unaware by FBI agents in a January 2017 interview. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

The special counsel’s office on Friday fired back at the suggestion by former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s defense attorneys that he might have been duped into lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador — writing in a new court filing that Flynn “chose to make false statements” not just to agents, but to the media, the vice president and other members of the presidential transition.

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote Friday that he continued to support little or no prison time for Flynn. But he and his prosecutors vigorously pushed backed against the idea that Flynn was caught unaware by FBI agents.

“The Court should reject the defendant’s attempt to minimize the seriousness of those false statements to the FBI,” prosecutors wrote in a memo filed ahead of Flynn’s scheduled sentencing next week. “Nothing about the way the interview was arranged or conducted caused the defendant to make false statements to the FBI.”

Flynn pleaded guilty last December to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation.

Since then, though, many of his supporters have questioned the legitimacy of the case against him. In arguing for a lenient sentence this week, Flynn’s defense attorneys made a point of noting, among other circumstances, that agents did not warn him beforehand it was a crime to lie to the FBI.

“As General Flynn has frankly acknowledged in his own words, he recognizes that his actions were wrong and he accepts full responsibility for them,” Flynn’s defense attorneys wrote. “There are, at the same time, some additional facts regarding the circumstances of the FBI interview of General Flynn on January 24, 2017, that are relevant to the Court’s consideration of a just punishment.”

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan requested more information on the circumstances surrounding the January interview. The special counsel’s office filing Friday was a response to Sullivan’s request.

The filing said Flynn’s FBI interview was arranged by then-deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, who told Flynn that the agents wanted to interview him about the conversation with the ambassador. Prosecutors attached a redacted but previously unseen memo from McCabe, as well as a report of an interview with former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who was among the agents to interview Flynn.

McCabe’s memo details how he called Flynn in January and told the national security adviser that because of recent media coverage of his conversations with the Russian ambassador, FBI Director James B. Comey and felt Flynn should sit down with two FBI agents.

Flynn, according to McCabe’s memo, said he had been trying to “build relationships” with the Russians.

Flynn also acknowledged to McCabe that he “probably knew what was said” — suggesting he might have been aware his phone calls with the diplomat would be recorded — and questioned how so much information about his calls had been made public, according to McCabe’s memo.

Flynn, according to McCabe’s memo, offered to meet with the agents that day — ultimately agreeing to an interview in his office at the White House. McCabe wrote that he told Flynn that if he wanted to involve anyone else in the conversation — like the White House Counsel’s Office — McCabe would have to involved the Justice Department.

Flynn, however, agreed to be interviewed alone.

Flynn’s interview came after a Washington Post column reported he had spoken with the Russian ambassador to the United States on December 29, 2016 — the same day the Obama administration announced sanctions and other measures against Russia.

In the wake of the Post column, Flynn denied to fellow White House staffers — including then Vice President-Elect Michael Pence and incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus — that he and Kislyak had discussed sanctions in their conversation.

For two weeks following the Post column, “the defendant repeated the same false statements to multiple members of the presidential transition team,” the prosecutors wrote.

Such a senior official “does not need to be warned it is a crime to lie to federal agents to know the importance of telling them the truth,” the prosecutor’s filing said, adding that while they were in the interview, the two agents “had the impression at the time that the defendant was not lying or did not think he was lying.”