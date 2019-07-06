Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in past remarks about the creation of his Commission on Unalienable Rights, said he felt it was important to evaluate “how we think about human rights inside of our efforts in diplomacy.” (Jacquelyn Martin/AFP/Getty Images)

The State Department will formally launch on Monday an advisory commission on human rights that has engendered controversy since it was proposed.

The Commission on Unalienable Rights is expected to be headed by Mary Ann Glendon, a Harvard Law School professor who wrote a book about the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the United Nations. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was Glendon’s research assistant when he studied law at Harvard. Glendon is also a former U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

The selection of Glendon, a human rights scholar who has won national accolades for her work, may tamp down some of the early concerns that the new commission could become a vehicle to chip away at same-sex marriage and abortion rights. When the panel was first outlined in an internal State Department memo, the proposed chair was Robert P. George, a Princeton University professor who was a co-founder of the National Organization for Marriage, which opposed same-sex marriage, and a prominent antiabortion advocate.

A State Department official said that George will not be on the commission and that the panel will not weigh in on either issue.

“They will not make any pronouncements on gay marriage and abortion,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview plans for the as-yet unveiled commission.

Its work is likely to be heavily scrutinized, nevertheless, as it is tasked with examining an issue few people outside of some intellectual circles are aware existed. Its job is to provide “fresh thinking about human rights discourse where such discourse has departed from our nation’s founding principles of natural law and natural rights,” according to a notice published in the Federal Register in May.

The mention of natural law, a philosophy that all human being beings are endowed with certain rights, set off alarm among advocates of legal abortion and same-sex marriage. The phrase is used by those who argue that basic human rights — such as free speech and the expectation that governments should not torture people — are made vulnerable when social goods such as education, health care and clean water are elevated to the characterization of human rights.

Daniel Philpott, a Notre Dame professor who was initially mentioned as a potential commission member, said that natural law reflects a concern that human rights have gone off the rails, in part because of abortion and claims about marriage rights.

“The idea is these claims of human rights are not based upon natural law or the truth of the human person,” he said. “In a sense, these are false claims to human rights. It brings down the cause of human rights in general. Why should we pursue other human rights if human rights can be anything one faction or party advocates them to be?”

Last month, five Democratic senators sent Pompeo a letter expressing concern about the commission’s focus on natural law, calling it “a term sometimes used in association with discrimination against marginalized populations.”

The State Department official said that the commission will not formulate policy and that its main function is to advise Pompeo on the core principles underlying human rights standards.

“It was a project that I wanted to proceed on, and it’s an important review of how we think about human rights inside of our efforts in diplomacy,” Pompeo said in May during his only public remarks so far on the commission. “That is, how do we — how do we connect up what it is we’re trying to achieve throughout the world, and how do we make sure that we have a solid definition of human rights upon which to tell all our diplomats around the world how to engage on those important issues.”

The commission will get input from the State Department bureau that already produces highly admired annual reports rating countries on their records for human rights and religious liberty, the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL). Critics have wondered whether the volunteer panel will undermine the bureau, which for more than four decades has been responsible for holding abusive governments to account.

“We don’t need this commission,” said Michael Posner, the State Department’s assistant secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor from 2009 to 2013. “What we need is for the U.S. government, the secretary of state and the president to abide by and uphold international human rights standards we already have adopted.”

Modern human rights law is rooted both in religious concepts and experience. Many of the basic principles are embedded in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, which in turn formed the basis for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations after World War II and the Holocaust.

Proponents of a reassessment say perceptions of what qualifies as a human right have evolved since the days when it took a gross abuse, such as a Gulag or apartheid, to raise significant concern.

“It’s about going back to basics,” the State Department official said. “We want people to debate and think about it. It’s a discussion of principles. Are they true to our founding principles, and if not, why not? If we care about human rights, we want to defend them. Let’s not stand back and do nothing.”

William Saunders, a human rights scholar at Catholic University who also was mentioned as a potential candidate for the commission, said that getting input from experts outside of government is sensible.

“I would think the Universal Declaration will guide and shape reflection by the new commission,” he said in an email.

The Trump administration is not known as a champion of human rights. Yet Pompeo has spoken out about human rights abuses in some countries, including China’s detention of Uighur Muslims, Iran’s treatment of religious and ethnic minorities, and the repressive policies of Cuba and Venezuela.

“The distinctive mark of Western civilization is the belief in the inherent worth of human beings, with the attendant respect for God-authored rights and liberties,” Pompeo said in a speech in May at the Claremont Institute. “Indeed, the Declaration says that ‘all men are created equal.’ And we ought to help nations protect these first things — and human rights as well.”

Critics, however, have faulted him for not saying more about abuses committed by governments friendly to the United States. The administration’s response to last year’s killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi remains a particular concern.

“When Mr. Khashoggi gets murdered in Turkey and we know there’s a senior Saudi leader, the crown prince, involved, we ought to be saying something about it,” said Posner, the former head of DRL. “When the government of the Philippines is executing thousands of people, we ought to be saying something. When a free press is denied a place in Turkey, we ought to say something.

“That’s what diplomacy is about,” he said. “That’s what DRL has done for 40-some years. The idea that we need fresh thinking or need to somehow revise and rethink what the principles are flies in the face of that history and experience.”