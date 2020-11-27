Trump is widely expected to order a withdrawal of most or all of the 700 U.S. troops based in Somalia before he leaves office Jan. 20.
Miller has been in the Middle East and parts of north Africa this week on his first international trip as acting defense secretary. Miller, who previously headed the National Counterterrorism Center, has not been nominated by Trump for Senate confirmation as Pentagon chief.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.