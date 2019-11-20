Sondland said there was an explicit “quid pro quo” that linked a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigations into Trump’s political rivals that Pompeo, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and national security adviser John Bolton were all aware of.

“They knew what we were doing and why,” Sondland said in his opening statement. “Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret.”

One of the emails Sondland divulged is an August 11 correspondence in which he describes the statement at the heart of the alleged quid pro quo to Pompeo’s senior aides Lisa Kenna and Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Sondland said he told the two aides that he “negotiated a statement” from Zelensky that “will hopefully make the boss happy enough to authorize an invitation.”

Kenna replied, “Gordon, I’ll pass to S,” referring to the secretary of state.

Sondland and others have testified that the statement would entail Ukraine announcing investigations into Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that employed the son of former vice president Joe Biden, and an unfounded conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.

At the time, Zelensky was desperately seeking a White House meeting with Trump to project that his country had the support of the United States as it fended off a Russian-backed insurgency. By September, Ukrainians had also become aware that the United States had suspended about $400 million in military aid, Sondland testified.

Eleven days after emailing Kenna and Brechbuhl, Sondland emailed Pompeo proposing that Zelensky and Trump meet in Warsaw. The Ukrainian president could then “look him in the eye and tell him that once Ukraine’s new justice folks are in place” he could move forward on “those issues of importance” to Trump, Sondland said.

“Hopefully that will break the logjam,” Sondland said.

“Yes,” replied Pompeo.

Sondland testified that because Pompeo listened in on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky, he would have known that the “issues of importance” to the president were the investigations into the 2016 election and Burisma.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Pompeo, visiting NATO leaders in Brussels, rebuffed a question about Sondland’s testimony during a briefing there.

“I didn’t see a single thing today. I was working,” he told reporters. “Sounds like you might not have been. I was in meetings all day and haven’t had a chance to see any of that testimony.”

Sondland’s remarks come as Pompeo contemplates a run for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, which he has visited four times this year. As he mulls his political future, he has tried to maintain his status as Trump’s most favored foreign policy adviser, a mission many in the State Department say has come at the cost of defending U.S. diplomats under siege by Trump for testifying about an “irregular” Ukraine channel led by his personal attorney to instigate the alleged quid pro quo.

“Secretary Pompeo’s refusal the past several weeks to defend career diplomats looks even uglier now that we understand he knew about the White House pressure campaign and demand for a quid pro quo,” said Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Allies of Pompeo, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss his situation candidly, say he did what he could under the circumstances, pointing to the fact that former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, was reassigned rather than fired. They also point out that Pompeo fought for the U.S. provision of antitank missiles to Ukraine, which had not been provided under the Obama administration.

Amid recent reporting that Pompeo is worried the impeachment scandal is hurting his future political prospects and may seek to step down sooner rather than later, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus denied the suggestion profusely. “I spoke to the secretary and he said this story is completely false. He is 100 percent focused on being President Trump’s Secretary of State,” she said.

In his testimony, Sondland said he regretted that he could not recount all of his conversations with perfect clarity and attributed that to the State Department preventing him from handing over his text messages and emails to the committee.

When asked, Pompeo said he would not recuse himself from State Department decisions related to turning over documents.

“I’m not gonna recuse myself from this,” he told reporters. “I know precisely what American policy was with respect to Ukraine. I was working on it, and I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished. There were remarkable outcomes for the Ukrainian people. I hope that we’re able to continue to do so.”

