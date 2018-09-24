The Central Intelligence Agency is rededicating itself to the kinds of missions that defined the agency for most of its seven-decade existence, focusing on foreign nations that challenge or threaten the United States, its director said here on Monday.

In her first public remarks since being confirmed in May, Gina Haspel laid out her plan to return the agency to the work that was at the heart of its espionage mission before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which transformed the CIA into a paramilitary organization that conducted lethal operations against terrorists around the word.

Haspel’s remarks amounted to public affirmation of a transformation that has been underway for the past few years as the CIA attempts to shift from a consuming focus on terrorism.

Counterterrorism has not only absorbed much of the agency’s attention over the last 17 years but mired it in controversies over detention and interrogation. That history dogged Haspel during her confirmation process as senators and others focused on her role in the torture and brutal treatment of detainees.

[Undercover to under scrutiny: Gina Haspel to face Senate grilling]

The CIA’s spies and analysts will “invest more heavily in collection against the hardest issues,” Haspel said. She didn’t name specific countries, but the agency has set up new centers to collect intelligence against Iran and North Korea and has been training its assets on major powers like Russia and China, according to intelligence officials.

“Our efforts against these difficult intelligence gaps have been overshadowed over the years by the Intelligence Community’s justifiably heavy emphasis on counterterrorism in the wake of 9/11,” Haspel said. “Groups such as the so-called Islamic State and al-Qaeda remain squarely in our sights, but we are sharpening our focus on nation-state rivals.”

Haspel, a native Kentuckian, spoke Monday at her alma mater, the University of Louisville.

She also addressed the opioid epidemic and addiction, which she said the CIA would help combat by renewing counternarcotics efforts overseas to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.

“No foreign challenge has a more direct and devastating impact on American families and communities, including right here in Kentucky than the flow of opioids and other drugs into our country,” she said.

Drug addiction has “killed far more Americans than any terrorist group ever has,” Haspel said, and her home state has been hit especially hard by the epidemic. In 2016, Kentucky had 989 deaths related to opioid overdoses, placing it among the 10 states hardest hit by such deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Haspel also said that recruiting and retaining officers with foreign language expertise would be among her priorities, particularly recruits who speak Arabic, Chinese, Farsi and Turkish. And she placed particular emphasis on the agency’s efforts to recruit a more diverse workforce.

“Our global mission demands that we recruit and retain the best and the brightest regardless of gender, race or cultural background,” Haspel said. Noting that when she joined the agency 35 years ago it was a “male-dominated” organization, Haspel said she had risen in the ranks because of “bosses who were willing to take a chance on me.”

“I managed to do well as an operations officer, and I did what I could to help bring down barriers that I had faced,” she said. “I’m also proud of a lot of other women who have risen through the ranks, especially since the 9/11 attacks.”