President Donald Trump exits Marine One as he arrives to board Air Force One, Friday April 5, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to California. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the border (all times local):

2:46 p.m.

President Donald Trump is in California to meet with local law enforcement officials at a border patrol station and to tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to stop migrant families coming to the U.S.

The fence that Trump is touring in Calexico is a two-mile section that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier, rather than new wall.

The White House says the barrier is marked with a plaque bearing Trump’s name and those of top homeland security officials.

The visit comes after Trump sparked confusion with a threat to seal the southern border.

Trump said Thursday he wouldn’t act for a year, and issued a fresh threat to place tariffs on autos manufactured in Mexico.

__

8:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on Democrats as he looks to make border security an issue for the 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump’s campaign released a new video attacking 2020 Democrats for dismissing what Trump calls a “crisis” at the border.

Trump travels Friday to Southern California to meet with local law enforcement officials and to tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to stop a surge of migrant families coming to the U.S. in recent months.

The fence that Trump is touring is a two-mile section that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier, rather than new wall. The White House says the barrier is marked with a plaque bearing Trump’s name and those of top homeland security officials.

