President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of the military at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his trip to Iraq (all times local):

5:12 a.m.

___

12:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump once said it wasn’t “overly necessary” for him to visit troops in danger zones abroad. But now he’s done just that, slipping into Iraq in darkness for a visit of three-plus hours.

Nearly two years into his presidency, Trump had been hearing from critics that it was past time for him to go abroad and see troops in harm’s way. Trump also stopped in Germany on his way back to greet troops at a U.S. air base.

With secrecy typical of such presidential visits, Air Force One flew into Iraq with lights out and shutters drawn, coming overnight from Washington.

Trump defended his decision to pull forces from neighboring Syria, declaring of Islamic State militants: “We’ve knocked them out. We’ve knocked them silly.”

