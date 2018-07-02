In this undated photo provided on July 2, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits Sinuiju Chemical Fibre Mill in Sinuiju, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local):

11:37 a.m.

The State Department says a senior U.S. diplomat held talks with North Korea in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas over the weekend.

U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, led a delegation Sunday to Panmunjom, the border village in the DMZ, to discuss next steps on implementation of the joint declaration signed at the June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The department said in a statement Monday: “Our goal remains the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK, as agreed to by Chairman Kim in Singapore.”

DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Sung Kim is a former U.S. envoy for North Korea and led policy negotiations with Pyongyang in advance of the summit.

12:38 a.m.

The United States has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year. That from President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday.

But U.S. intelligence is reporting signs that Pyongyang doesn’t intend to fully give up its arsenal.

Bolton said on CBS’ ”Face the Nation” that top U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo will be discussing that plan with North Korea in the near future. Bolton added that it would be to the North’s advantage to cooperate to see sanctions lifted quickly and aid from South Korea and Japan start to flow.

