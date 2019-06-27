Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a Cabinet meeting in October 2017, with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seated behind him. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

In newly disclosed testimony, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson said President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner operated independently with powerful leaders around the world without coordination with the State Department, leaving Tillerson out of the loop and in the dark on emerging U.S. policies and simmering geopolitical crises.

In a transcript of his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Tillerson also described the challenge of briefing a president who does not read briefing papers and often got distracted by peripheral topics, noting he had to keep his message short and focus on a single topic.

“I learned to be much more concise with what I wanted to bring in front of him,” Tillerson told the House panel during a seven-hour session in May.

A redacted transcript of the meeting was released Thursday.

On a number of occasions, Tillerson said he was blindsided by Kushner’s discussions with world leaders.

In one instance, Tillerson said he learned that Kushner was meeting with Mexico’s foreign secretary because he happened to be in the same Washington restaurant while the two men hashed out a “fairly comprehensive plan of action” that Tillerson didn’t know about.

“The owner of the restaurant … came around and said: “Oh, Mr. Secretary, you might be interested to know the Foreign Secretary of Mexico is seated at a table near the back in case you want to go by and say hello to him,” Tillerson said. “And so I did.”

Tillerson said he saw the “color go out of the face” of the foreign secretary as he walked into the room. “I said: Welcome to Washington …. Give me a call next time you're coming to town.”

[Read: Tillerson’s testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee]

In another instance, Tillerson explained in detail being blindsided by the 2017 Gulf crisis in which key Arab allies severed ties with Qatar, another key U.S. ally. He said he was in Australia at the time with then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and both were caught off guard.

“I was surprised,” Tillerson said.

He also said he was not aware of meetings that had been occurring between Arab leaders and Kushner, including a private meeting on May 20, 2017, between Kushner, Trump’s former adviser Stephen K. Bannon and the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“What's your reaction to a meeting of that sort having taken place without your knowledge?” Tillerson was asked by committee staff.

“It makes me angry,” Tillerson said. “Because I didn’t have a say. The State Department’s views were never expressed.”

Tillerson said he asked Kushner to stop making trips overseas without consulting with the embassy or the State Department.

“On occasion the president’s senior adviser would make trips abroad and usually, you know, kind of was in charge of his own agenda,” he said.

When he raised the issue, Kushner said he “would try to do better,” Tillerson recalled. But “not much changed,” the former secretary of state said, making it difficult because everyone was not working from the “same playbook.”

In response to the testimony, an administration official defended Kushner, saying that “Jared and the White House were coordinating with the State Department, the problem is that Rex Tillerson couldn’t figure out how to coordinate with the State Department.”

Tillerson declined to answer questions about whether he expressed the sentiment that the president was a “moron,” as publicly reported.

“We really should move on,” Tillerson’s lawyer Reg Brown said when asked about the report. Asked again, the lawyer said, “We’re ready to move on.”

Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil CEO who tried but failed to change a number of processes at the State Department during his tenure, said he was often startled when meeting with longtime employees that many had no idea what their authority was — or what they were supposed to be doing.

“I thought: This is nuts. I mean, this is crazy. You couldn't run a corner gas station that way,” he said.

During his tenure, the number of press briefings was sharply curtailed and fewer reporters were allowed to travel with him on his plane, a point of contention that continues under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson said it was his decision to reduce access to the news media at the State Department.

“No,” he responded, when asked whether the White House had any role or reaction to it.

Karen DeYoung contributed to this report.