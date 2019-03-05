The top American general in Europe said the U.S. military doesn’t yet have a plan to prevent Russia from building more nuclear-capable intermediate-range missiles once a treaty between Washington and Moscow banning the rockets ends in five months.

Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that the United States and its allies were still looking at options, after the Trump administration withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Feb. 1 and triggered a six-month period before its formal dissolution.

“I think that we’re still in a six-month period here where we’re looking at what our options are,” said Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command. “We in fact have told our allies in NATO that we will do this planning in collaboration with them. We have begun that. So, I don’t know that we have a plan today. I know that we are working on what we think that plan might be.”

Scaparrotti suggested that the United States should consider some sort of new or revived treaty with Russia to set limits and create stability.

“From my point of view, when you have a peer competitor, and particularly a modernizing one that will be challenging you, such as Russia, we should look toward treaty capabilities in order to provide some stability, to provide signals and communications and limits that we understand and that we can work from,” he said.



Signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, the INF Treaty banned the production, deployment and testing of both nuclear and conventional ground-launch missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (311 and 3,418 miles).

The United States pulled out of the treaty last month, citing violations by Russia that included the deployment of the Novator 9M729, a ground-launch cruise missile that Washington warned Moscow was contravening the treaty. Russia denied the accusations and in turn accused the United States of violating the pact with missile defense installations — an allegation the State Department rejected.

Led by White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, the White House withdrew from the treaty not only because Russia was violating the pact but also because China, which isn’t a party to it, has been producing intermediate-range missiles the U.S. military wants to counterbalance in Asia.

On Monday, Russian President Vladi­mir Putin responded to the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the INF Treaty by formally suspending Moscow’s participation. Putin has warned that Russia would be forced to take reciprocal measures if the United States puts more missiles in Europe, raising concerns about a new missile race on the continent similar to the one that led to the INF Treaty in the first place in the 1980s.

The Trump administration, upon pulling out of the treaty, said it wasn’t considering deploying any new nuclear missiles in Europe as a result of the pact’s breakdown.

The White House is considering whether to renew the New START accord with Russia, which limits strategic nuclear arms and is the last remaining substantive arms-control pact linking Washington and Moscow. Negotiated by President Barack Obama, the treaty expires in less than two years but contains an automatic extension clause should the presidents of both nations agree.

If New START isn’t extended, the world will return to an era without any legally binding or verifiable limits on its two biggest nuclear powers for the first time since 1972.