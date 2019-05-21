Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) speaks to reporters inside the Hart Senate Office Building where former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified behind closed doors before the committee on Capitol Hill on Feb. 26. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is filing legislation to impose criminal penalties on campaign officials who fail to disclose contacts with foreign nationals, aiming to make the type of unreported meetings members of President Trump’s 2016 campaign held with Russians illegal in the future.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) pointed to the “at least 140 contacts between Trump associates and Russian nationals or WikiLeaks” identified by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as his inspiration for the legislation, which would impose fines of up to $500,000 and sentences of up to five years in prison on future campaign officials who don’t report outreach from foreign nationals within one week of such contact being made.

“Most Americans already know that if a foreign adversary reaches out about interfering in our elections, you should report that contact,” Warner said in a statement. “It’s clear that some Americans haven’t taken that responsibility seriously — in fact, the Trump campaign welcomed the help.”

Warner is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which for more than two years has conducted Congress’ only bipartisan investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Yet his legislation does not have Republican co-sponsors — a reminder of just how politically tricky the task of turning investigative findings into policy changes will yet be.

Warner characterized his bill as an effort to expose when foreign nationals attempt “to coordinate or collaborate” during a political campaign — something Trump and his allies have strenuously denied the president engaged in, pointing to Mueller’s decision not to file criminal charges to bolster their case.

Despite those denials, certain contacts between the Trump campaign and foreign nationals — such as Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s ties to a Russian oligarch and the campaign’s 2016 meeting in Trump Tower — have drawn scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans, perplexed by the nature of those contacts and why the campaign did not regard them as suspect at the time.

“Paul Manafort … he is on the payroll of a Russian oligarch that has interests completely disaligned with the American people,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said this month, in a hearing with Attorney General William P. Barr about the Mueller report. “Could we have campaign chairmen and women running around the U.S., U.S. citizens who have U.S. campaign talent and experience, paid for by foreign entities, just choosing to volunteer on campaigns going forward? Is that legal?”

Even in the relatively bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, parsing such matters often splits along party lines. Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Warner have publicly disagreed over whether they have seen evidence of collusion arise during their inquiry. In a recent interview, Burr also stressed that if the panel was going to scrutinize questionable foreign contacts on the part of the Trump campaign, it would have to do so in equal measure for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“If you’re going to be critical of the willingness of the Trump campaign to sit with a Russian who probably said ‘Hey, we got dirt on Hillary Clinton’ . . . you gotta be critical of the Clinton campaign hiring a lawyer to pay Glenn Simpson to hire a retired British agent to create a dossier from Russian contacts,” he said, referring to the figures behind a dossier alleging the president had personal and financial ties to Russian officials.

Though the Senate Intelligence panel has not yet completed its investigation, certain election security proposals have emerged. Thus far Congress has approved extra funding for state and local entities to improve the security of their election systems, and a bipartisan group of senators has backed measures to declare election interference illegal and deny U.S. visas to those who engage in it. Most Democrats, but few Republicans, have also endorsed a measure to require better disclosure of the funders behind online political advertisements.

Warner’s foreign contacts bill would institute a requirement that campaigns set up a compliance system certified by the candidate himself or herself, in addition to imposing foreign penalties. It also requires that all incoming workers be trained about their obligation to report foreign attempts to donate information, services, funds or “otherwise coordinate with the candidate.”

The campaign would be required to report such contacts to the Federal Election Commission, which would in turn, notify the FBI. Campaigns would be required to keep records of all such contacts for three years.