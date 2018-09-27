The U.S. military has suspended its top enlisted official from his position temporarily amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct, a setback for the leadership at the Pentagon.

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, who serves as senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., was temporarily suspended from his current duties pending the outcome of an investigation by the Army Inspector General’s Office, the military branch’s internal watchdog, according to a Pentagon statement.

“Due to the ongoing Army investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment on the nature of the alleged misconduct or investigation details,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder, a Joint Staff spokesman. “We will wait for a full accounting of the facts and will not presuppose any findings or outcomes.”

The Joint Staff said Troxell would serve as special assistant to its vice director, Air Force Maj. Gen. Glen VanHerck, until the Army watchdog finishes the investigation, essentially taking Troxell out of the workplace within the Pentagon that is likely the focus of the probe.

Pentagon officials declined to comment on the specifics of the allegation that triggered the investigation.

Troxell, who advises Dunford and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on matters involving enlisted personnel, attracted attention early this year when he issued social media posts warning that American forces would beat Islamic State extremists to death with entrenching tools if they failed to surrender.

“ISIS needs to understand that the Joint Force is on orders to annihilate them,” Troxell wrote on Facebook early this year. “So, they have two options should they decide to come up against the United States, our allies and partners: surrender or die!”

He said Islamic State operatives who surrender would be afforded safety and due process.

“HOWEVER, if they choose not to surrender, then we will kill them with extreme prejudice, whether that be through security force assistance, by dropping bombs on them, shooting them in the face, or beating them to death with our entrenching tools,” Troxell wrote. “Regardless, they cannot win, so they need to choose how it’s going to be.”

In a message on Twitter, he posted the message alongside a photo of a service member holding a collapsible shovel. He also made similar comments in pep talks to the troops that the top enlisted adviser often gives while on the road.

Troxell joined the Army in 1982 as an armored reconnaissance specialist and was appointed senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in December 2015. He is a decorated soldier, having received three Legion of Merit awards two Bronze Stars, according to his official Pentagon biography.

Troxell has also led the charge in pursuing Mattis’s goal of improving the physical fitness of service members across the U.S. military.