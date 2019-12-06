It is unclear if Lavrov will meet with Trump.

The White House declined to comment on the visit.

A U.S. official said Pompeo and Lavrov are likely to discuss the most pressing sticking points between the nations, including Ukraine, Syria, Venezuela and arms control issues.

AD

One day before the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin in Paris.

AD

Lavrov’s last trip to Washington in 2017 concluded in a firestorm of criticism after Russian state media released images of him and other U.S. officials smiling and shaking hands after U.S. photojournalists were barred entry to the meeting.

U.S. officials later revealed that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Lavrov in the meeting that related to a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

The meeting came a day after Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey, who was leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials. Trump reportedly told Lavrov that Comey was “crazy” and a “real nut job.”

AD

“Americans were still grappling with the immediate after effects of Russian interference in our election and the optics were really badly managed,” said Andrew Weiss, a Russia scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The Russians gleefully took advantage of that and it propelled the idea that Russia’s meddling would be forgiven.”

AD

On Friday, Russian Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov’s “meeting is being prepared” for Dec. 10 but did not offer any details.

Lavrov will likely continue conversations he had with Pompeo in Sochi in May when the two men publicly disagreed over election interference, said diplomats, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the trip.

AD

The prospects for warmer relations between the United States and Russia are dim given Washington’s deep distrust of Moscow and disagreements over how to address irritants between the two countries.

Much of the contact between the two countries has happened through low-level special envoys, including Steve Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan.

“From the outset of his tenure as secretary of state, Pompeo has kept his distance from a prominent role running the U.S. Russia relationship,” Weiss said. “It’s unclear if he viewed it as a loser politically or because there are simply very few issues where there is much prospect of making progress.”

AD