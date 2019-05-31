WASHINGTON — Prosecutors have released a full transcript of a voicemail from a former Trump lawyer that former national security adviser Michael Flynn said was an attempt to influence his cooperation in the Russia probe.

The transcript was released Friday in response to a judge’s order.

Excerpts of the conversation were revealed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation last month.

The report says that after Flynn began cooperating with the government, a lawyer working for Trump left a message for Flynn’s attorneys. He reminds the attorneys that the president still had warm feelings for Flynn and asks for a “heads-up” if Flynn knew damaging information about the president.

Flynn is awaiting sentence after admitting to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

