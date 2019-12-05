Hook gave a harrowing description of the government crackdown, including the torture and rape of captured protesters.

AD

“As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regime could have murdered over 1,000 Iranian citizens since the protests began,” including at least a dozen children, Hook said at a State Department briefing. The United States believes that many thousands more have been wounded and that at least 7,000 people have been arrested, he said.

AD

The State Department’s casualty numbers are much larger than estimates provided so far by independent groups. Amnesty International, for example, has confirmed about 200 deaths, though it said the number was likely to be much higher.

Hook, who acknowledged that it is difficult to pinpoint the numbers, said the U.S. estimates came from crowdsourcing, intelligence and independent reports. He also said Iranians have sent the State Department 32,000 videos and photos documenting the carnage since Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appealed last month for them to do so.

AD

The protests, which have spread to about 100 cities, began on Nov. 15 after the government raised fuel prices. Many of the protesters have been young men from working class cities and towns, who have demanded Iran’s clerical leaders leave power. Iran’s rulers have blamed the unrest on “thugs” encouraged by Iranian opposition leaders in exile and foreign foes including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

AD

In one video the State Department had received, Hook said, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps can be seen firing on protesters who had blocked a road near the city of Mahshahr in southwest Iran. Several protesters were killed, he said, as others fled to nearby marshes.

“The IRGC tracked them down and surrounded them with machine guns mounted on trucks” and began spraying them with bullets, he said.

AD

“Between the rounds of machine gun fire, the screams of the victims can be heard,” Hook said. “In this one incident alone, the regime murdered as many as 100 Iranians and possibly more. When it was over, the regime loaded the bodies into trucks.”

Hook said that when families tried to recover the bodies, the IRGC demanded they pay the cost of the ammunition and extracted their promise not to hold public funerals.

AD

Hook called for the immediate release of all protesters who have been imprisoned in what he called “an environment that enables rape and murder,” as well as all political prisoners.

“Now is the time for all nations to stand with the Iranian people, diplomatically isolate the regime and sanction those officials who are responsible for murdering innocent Iranians,” he said.

AD

Hook also showed a photograph of a missile painted blue and white that he said was part of a cache that a U.S. Navy ship seized on Nov. 25 from an unflagged ship off the coast of Yemen. He said the weapons appear to be of Iranian origin and the United States believes they were being delivered to Houthi rebels.

“This discovery is yet more proof of Iran’s efforts to inflame conflicts in the region by proliferating deadly weapons to its proxies,” he said. “It is also further evidence of how Iran repeatedly violates the U.N. arms embargo, which has been in place for over decade.”

AD

Western officials say the war in Yemen has pushed the Houthis, a Shiite fighting force that rose to power after the upheaval of the Arab Spring, closer to Tehran.

AD

The Trump administration has previously touted other weapons it says were either provided to or bound for the Houthis, seized in recent years by the United States or Gulf allies, including sophisticated missiles officials say were assembled in Yemen.

Experts say the Houthis’ relationship with Iran dates back to 2009 during their clashes with the military of Saudi Arabia, the Shiite country’s primary regional rival.

The Houthis fought an on-and-off war with Yemen’s then-government until it was deposed. The rebels took over the Yemeni capital at the end of 2014, and Saudi Arabia launched its bombing campaign several months later. Since then, the Houthis’ alliance with the Iranian government has deepened, according to Yemen experts.

AD

AD

The Trump administration has depicted the Houthis as the next Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese militia U.S. officials characterize as an virtual extension of Iran. But experts say the rebel movement remains nationalistic and relatively independent despite receiving Iranian assistance in recent years.

The State Department also offered a reward of up to $15 million for information on Abdul Reza Shahla’i, a senior commander in the IRGC-Quds Force. Shahla’i is based in Yemen, said Hook, who cited his long history of plotting attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and providing explosives to Shiite militias.

Hook said the United States is concerned he may be involved in providing advanced weapons like the missiles seized by the Navy.

AD